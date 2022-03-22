Fuzzy Xbox Controllers Revealed For Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sweepstakes

Perhaps the most outlandish Xbox controllers to date have been revealed, as Microsoft has created special new fuzzy gamepads inspired by Sonic's hedgehog bristles to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the movie.

The custom Xbox controllers are not being offered for sale commercially, but fans can enter a sweepstakes to win them. The controllers come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red, and their standout feature are the coatings meant to represent the "bristly" texture of real-world hedgehogs.

As for the custom Series S console, it has a golden portal ring over the fan and an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo. Check out the console and the controllers below.

Fans can enter for a chance to win the console and controllers by retweeting Microsoft's sweepstakes tweet below and using the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes. Fans in the US can also use Microsoft Rewards points to enter the contest. Check out the official terms and conditions to learn more about the sweepstakes.

Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.

Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

This is definitely a wild-looking Xbox controller design, and it's right up there with the greaseproof Xbox controller that was released to promote PUBG's console launch in 2018.

This is not the only Xbox x Sonic promotion in the works ahead of the sequel's release in April. Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft DLC Minecraft DLC is available now, and it includes 24 themed skins and other items and activities to partake in, including collecting rings like Sonic does. This DLC has been available for some time already, but an update coming April 5 will add six more skins and a challenge in the Labyrinth Zone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8. It has big shoes to fill, as 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog is the seventh highest-grossing video game movie of all time worldwide and the single highest-grossing video game film of all time in the US.

The sequel brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, while Idris Elba joins the cast as Knuckles and Colleen O'shaughnessey as Tails.