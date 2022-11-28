Future DC Comics Games Will Be Part Of A Huge Shared Universe, James Gunn Says

Having recently been appointed to co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, filmmaker James Gunn has provided a brief update on how future DC Comics video games will help form part of a larger connected universe alongside other multimedia projects. Over on Twitter, Gunn confirmed that the new DC Universe "will be connected across film and TV," and when asked if this strategy would include video games, Gunn gave a quick "yes" reply.

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

This ties into Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav's previous comments about the hiring of Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead a new direction for the DC Universe, as the executive mentioned that the duo would help "build a bible for a cohesive DC universe" across "live-action films, TV, animation, gaming, and more". This is of course a different approach to what Warner Bros. and DC's main rival, Disney and Marvel, have done in the video game space over the last couple of years.

Spider-Man, Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy games have been some of the biggest titles released so far, and each one has been separate from the other and has featured its own distinct continuity. Gunn's quick response doesn't mention if there'll be a dedicated subline of DCU video games that co-exist with established properties such as the Arkham series of Batman games or Mortal Kombat developer Netherrealm's Injustice line of fighting games, but with a multiverse to draw inspiration from, anything is possible.

The current slate of DC games includes the recently released Gotham Knights--which has received a lukewarm critical response so far--and 2023's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A four-player co-op shooter that takes place after the events of the Batman Arkham trilogy and is set in Superman's stomping grounds of Metropolis, the game stars Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark.