Funcom Is Developing A New Game In The Conan Universe

Conan Exiles publisher Funcom has today announced that it's working on at least one unannounced game in the Conan universe, and has now acquired the full rights to the universe created by Robert E. Howard.

Funcom has acquired Cabinet Group, the company that holds the rights to the full Conan universe, as well as other IPs like TTRPG Mutant Year Zero and Robert E. Howard's Solomon Kane. While the announcement won't change too much for fans of Funcom's games or Howard's works, the company also used the merger to tease a still-unannounced project that makes use of the newly-acquired IPs.

"We are currently overseeing the development of an unannounced game which will combine many of the characters in the Robert E. Howard universe," Funcom CEO Rui Casais said.

Other than Funcom's games, the Conan universe has seen a resurgence in other types of media, including a monthly comic book published by Marvel, and an upcoming Netflix series.

Former Cabinet Group CEO Fredrik Malmberg, who is continuing on as the head of Funcom's licensing arm Heroic Signatures, is excited to explore new opportunities for video games based on Howard's writing. "We are looking forward to sit down with other entertainment companies who share our vision and wish to take part in the exciting journey we have ahead," Malmberg said, citing Fortnite's Avengers collaborations as particular inspiration for him.