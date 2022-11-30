Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online

Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.

As first spotted by Insider Gaming, everything from the opening scene of the game to the final boss is included in this playthrough. It is somewhat surprising that the footage is available online hours after it was first uploaded, but it might be removed at any time. It's unclear who is responsible for the leak.

As usual with these sort of leaks, you really have to wonder who exactly is benefitting from this, considering that the game comes out in just a few days on December 2. Then again, that hasn't stopped massive leaks from revealing in-progress games like GTA 6, so it seems that the culture of big leaks will continue in some capacity as long as there's clout to be gained.

The good news here is that The Callisto Protocol looks quite good, even in this pre-release state. If you're interested in sci-fi horror like the Dead Space series, this follow-up from franchise co-creator Glen Schofield is probably up your alley. In other news, The Callisto Protocol won't lock any main game content behind DLC paywalls, after a description of the DLC made some players believe that they were missing out on death animations intended for the main campaign. Schofield clarified that these death animations have not been created yet, and that they will be specific to the DLC.

The Callisto Protocol releases on December 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.