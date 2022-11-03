Full God Of War Ragnarok Accessibility Features List Revealed

Sony Santa Monica has revealed the full list of accessibility features that will be included in God of War Ragnarok, including accessibility presets, UI and subtitle size adjustment, and a high-color-contrast mode.

To start, the game offers accessibility presets centered around specific features. The hearing accessibility preset, for example, affects subtitle size, direction indicators, among other settings. The motor accessibility preset affects aim assist, auto pickup, and other motor control centered options. Each option in every preset can be adjusted freely. The presets are meant as a starting point, rather than a one size-fits-all solution.

While there are a variety of controller presets, the game will allow full button remapping. You can also adjust the amount of controller vibration, touchpad functionally, and whether you tap or hold buttons for a variety of individual actions. New options lets players adjust subtitle, UI, and icon sizes with a greater level of detail.

New high-contrast features lets players mark categories of interactable objects like friendly NPCs, enemies, and puzzle elements with high contrast colors. Players can select presets of colors or mark every category individually. Other options can help make traversal easier or toggle various HUD elements.

Many of these features were revealed before launch. They represent a substantial increase in accessibility options from the previous game with more than 60 new accessibility features.

The GameSpot God of War Ragnarok review gave it a 9/10. Reviewer Tamoor Hussain said, "God of War Ragnarok's most impressive achievements are its exploration of loss and love; grief and growth; determinism and defiance." God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9. You can see the full list of accessibility features on the PlayStation website.

