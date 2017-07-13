Full Fortnite Achievement/Trophy List Revealed

Fortnite, the team shooter from Gears of War creator Epic Games, launches later this month, and now the publisher has revealed the game's full Achievement/Trophy list to GameSpot.

The survival game will have 46 Trophies in total (including one platinum). To earn them, you'll mostly have to do standard stuff such as complete missions and challenges, loot chests, and craft items. Take a look at the full list at the bottom of this article.

Fortnite launches on July 25 through paid early access on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and you can get in four days before that, on July 21, when you pre-order the Founder's Pack. Epic has stated its intention for Fortnite to evolve into a free-to-play title in 2018.

Fortnite has been in the works for a long, long time. It was first announced at the Video Game Awards in December 2011, with Cliff Bleszinski (who has since left Epic) introducing a trailer for the game. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney previously summed up Fortnite as "sort of Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead."

When GameSpot's Peter Brown played Fortnite he found himself won over by the game. "Epic seems to have done the impossible: it's managed to make a game about gathering and crafting appealing to me, someone who typically avoids games built on similar foundations," he said in his Fortnite preview.

Fortnite Achievements / Trophies

Platinum

Hero of the Storm -- Earn all other Fortnite trophies to collect this trophy (N/A)

Gold

All Tied Up -- Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 6" (50G)

Guardian Angel -- Save 10000 Survivors in successful missions (50G)

Plays Well with Others -- Complete 1000 Play With Others missions (50G)

Silver

Many Planks -- Complete all the Main Quests in Plankerton (30G)

Amped for Expansion -- Complete "Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 6" (30G)

Uncanny! -- Complete all the Main Quests in Canny Valley (40G)

Into the Night -- Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 1" (40G)

Evil Things with Crazy Teeth -- Complete "Toxic Treasures - Stage 10" (30G)

Talented Builder -- Build 500000 Structures in successful missions

Go Gnome! -- Destroy 100 Garden Gnomes in successful missions (30G)

Loot Legend -- Loot 300 Treasure Chests in successful missions (30G)

World Explorer -- Fully explore 1500 zones in successful missions (40G)

Unspeakable Horrors -- Kill 20000 Mist Monsters in successful missions (40G)

Bronze