Full Fortnite Achievement/Trophy List Revealed
Here's what Trophies and Achievements you can grab in Epic Games' Fortnite.
Fortnite, the team shooter from Gears of War creator Epic Games, launches later this month, and now the publisher has revealed the game's full Achievement/Trophy list to GameSpot.
The survival game will have 46 Trophies in total (including one platinum). To earn them, you'll mostly have to do standard stuff such as complete missions and challenges, loot chests, and craft items. Take a look at the full list at the bottom of this article.
Fortnite launches on July 25 through paid early access on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and you can get in four days before that, on July 21, when you pre-order the Founder's Pack. Epic has stated its intention for Fortnite to evolve into a free-to-play title in 2018.
Fortnite has been in the works for a long, long time. It was first announced at the Video Game Awards in December 2011, with Cliff Bleszinski (who has since left Epic) introducing a trailer for the game. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney previously summed up Fortnite as "sort of Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead."
When GameSpot's Peter Brown played Fortnite he found himself won over by the game. "Epic seems to have done the impossible: it's managed to make a game about gathering and crafting appealing to me, someone who typically avoids games built on similar foundations," he said in his Fortnite preview.
Fortnite Achievements / Trophies
Platinum
- Hero of the Storm -- Earn all other Fortnite trophies to collect this trophy (N/A)
Gold
- All Tied Up -- Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 6" (50G)
- Guardian Angel -- Save 10000 Survivors in successful missions (50G)
- Plays Well with Others -- Complete 1000 Play With Others missions (50G)
Silver
- Many Planks -- Complete all the Main Quests in Plankerton (30G)
- Amped for Expansion -- Complete "Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 6" (30G)
- Uncanny! -- Complete all the Main Quests in Canny Valley (40G)
- Into the Night -- Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 1" (40G)
- Evil Things with Crazy Teeth -- Complete "Toxic Treasures - Stage 10" (30G)
- Talented Builder -- Build 500000 Structures in successful missions
- Go Gnome! -- Destroy 100 Garden Gnomes in successful missions (30G)
- Loot Legend -- Loot 300 Treasure Chests in successful missions (30G)
- World Explorer -- Fully explore 1500 zones in successful missions (40G)
- Unspeakable Horrors -- Kill 20000 Mist Monsters in successful missions (40G)
Bronze
- Gunsmith -- Craft your first weapon (10G)
- Take Out Those Husks -- Protect the survivors (10G)
- Some Sort of Rocket -- Complete your first mission (10G)
- Shelter from the Storm -- Complete "Homebase Storm Shield Defense 1" (10G)
- Constructor Leadership -- Unlock access to the Constructor Hero (10G)
- Before and After Science -- Complete "Before and After Science" (10G)
- Ride the Lightning -- Complete "Ride the Lightning" (10G)
- Hired Gun -- Unlock and Slot your first Storm Shield Defender (10G)
- Man on a Mission -- Unlock and Slot your first Mission Defender (10G)
- Retrieve the Data -- Complete "Retrieve the Data" (20G)
- Rescue the Survivors -- Complete "Rescue the Survivors" (20G)
- Can You Feel that Shield Power? -- Complete "Homebase Storm Shield Defense 6" (20G)
- Launch the Rocket -- Complete all the Main Quests in Stonewood (20G)
- Epic Troll Stash -- Complete "Epic Troll Stash" (20G)
- Walk the Plank! -- Complete "Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 1" (10G)
- Two Swirls -- Complete "Two Swirls" (10G)
- Ray.README -- Complete "Ray.README" (10G)
- Wow, I'm Inside! -- Complete "Six Minutes" (20G)
- Gotta Get Rifty -- Complete "Rifty Business" (20G)
- Shelter Skelter -- Complete "Shelter Skelter" (20G)
- Liberation! -- Complete "The Battle of Plank Harbor" (20G)
- Crank Up the Gain -- Complete "Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 6" (20G)
- Future Days -- Complete "Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 1" (20G)
- Quad Squad -- Complete "Quad Squad" (20G)
- Become a Superhero -- Complete "Hero Training - Stage 2"
- All Together Now -- Complete "All Together Now" (Daily Quest) (20G)
- Survivor Specialist -- Complete "Survivor Training - Stage 2" (20G)
- Proven Defender -- Complete "Defender Training - Stage 2" (20G)
- Outlandish! -- Unlock access to the Outlander Hero (10G)
- Dragon Slash! -- Unlock access to the Ninja Hero (10G)
- Darwin Rewards -- Complete "Weapon/Trap Evolution" (20G)
- … Oops. -- Complete "I'm Probably Dead" -- Complete "I'm Probably Dead" (20G)
