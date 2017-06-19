Fulfill Your Dating Dreams With Dad Dating Simulator Dream Daddy

Though it's not quite in time for a loving father's day gift, Dream Daddy is a wacky dating sim from Game Grumps. It's coming to PC through Steam on July 13.

You'll play as a lonely, single dad who just moved with his daughter to a new neighborhood in Maple Bay. To your surprise, every dad on your street is single and ready to mingle. Your heart will have to decide between seven different dads, like Mat, Craig, Hugo, Brian, Damien, or Joseph.

Customize your DILF, play through mini- and mirco-games along the way, and explore the multitude of endings with every smokin' daddy. Also, dad jokes for days. How many tickles does it take to tickle an octopus? Tentacles.

To make the journey even sweeter, the game will be voiced by the comedic game critics of Game Grumps and their friends. And all of that sweet, smooth daddy-coaxing writing is done by none other than Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray.

Can't wait to schmooze your way into the arms of a dreamy daddy? Let us know how you feel in the comments below.