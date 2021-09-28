Frustrated CoD: Warzone Players Are Asking Developers For A Quitter Penalty

Call of Duty: Warzone is already a frustrating experience with so many cheaters, but players are also fed up with teammates who quit matches early. Warzone duos, trios, or quads matches with random players can quickly devolve into a solo experience, and players are asking developer Raven Software to add a penalty for those quitters.

Warzone player Binarycold's Reddit post about frustration with random quitters sparked quite a conversation, as many other players left comments of similar frustrations. Random players don't often stick around and spectate the match long enough to give their teammates a chance to bring them back.

Warzone's standard battle royale mode offers three different ways for players to rejoin the match. Players can fight for a second chance in Verdansk with the Gulag, where "dead" players go to face off in a 1v1 match to see who will earn the opportunity to drop back into the fight. There are also Buy Stations that allow teammates to revive their fallen squadmates for $4,500. Lastly, there's even a chance of a random Warzone event called a Jailbreak that returns all spectating players back to the match.

Unfortunately, some teammates seem to be too impatient to wait for another opportunity in the match, as Binarycold says, "I mean these dudes are quitting before gulag, minute they die, boom! They’re out."

Hopefully, Raven Software will take notice of these complaints and listen. Warzone matches definitely need some sort of time-ban penalty for those who leave matches early, which could be something similar to the penalties in Black Ops Cold War's competitive League Play mode. Treyarch penalizes players who quit matches of League Play with 15-minute suspensions.

Warzone is set to get a new anti-cheat system and map with Call of Duty: Vanguard's integration later this year, so if a penalty doesn't arrive for Verdansk quitters, maybe a penalty could become available for the Vanguard-themed map.

In other Warzone news, Verdansk is likely getting major map changes after today's new Season 6 cinematic trailer shows the destruction of the map's stadium and other points of interest.

Call of Duty Season 6 is set to arrive as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.