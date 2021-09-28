PS5 Restock Tracker October Games With Gold Halo Infinite Beta Update October PS Plus Games PS5 Backwards Compatibility Extreme Rules 2021 Results
Login / Sign Up

Frustrated CoD: Warzone Players Are Asking Developers For A Quitter Penalty

Warzone players discuss their frustrations with quitters and ask Raven Software to implement a penalty.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Warzone is already a frustrating experience with so many cheaters, but players are also fed up with teammates who quit matches early. Warzone duos, trios, or quads matches with random players can quickly devolve into a solo experience, and players are asking developer Raven Software to add a penalty for those quitters.

Warzone player Binarycold's Reddit post about frustration with random quitters sparked quite a conversation, as many other players left comments of similar frustrations. Random players don't often stick around and spectate the match long enough to give their teammates a chance to bring them back.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 - Chicharrón Run Cinematic TV Commercial
  2. Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay
  3. Halo Co-Creator Reacts to Infinite | GameSpot News
  4. Metroid Dread's Tension Is Relentless | Hands-On Preview
  5. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer
  6. Dead by Daylight - Hour Of The Witch | Mikaela Reid Reveal Trailer
  7. Genshin Impact - Official "Together On A Long Journey" Cinematic Trailer
  8. New World - Official Launch Trailer
  9. Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye - Official Launch Trailer
  10. First 20 Minutes Of Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye
  11. Nintendo Switch OLED Hands On Preview
  12. New World - Everything You Need To Know

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Five Outro Cinematic Trailer

Warzone's standard battle royale mode offers three different ways for players to rejoin the match. Players can fight for a second chance in Verdansk with the Gulag, where "dead" players go to face off in a 1v1 match to see who will earn the opportunity to drop back into the fight. There are also Buy Stations that allow teammates to revive their fallen squadmates for $4,500. Lastly, there's even a chance of a random Warzone event called a Jailbreak that returns all spectating players back to the match.

Unfortunately, some teammates seem to be too impatient to wait for another opportunity in the match, as Binarycold says, "I mean these dudes are quitting before gulag, minute they die, boom! They’re out."

Hopefully, Raven Software will take notice of these complaints and listen. Warzone matches definitely need some sort of time-ban penalty for those who leave matches early, which could be something similar to the penalties in Black Ops Cold War's competitive League Play mode. Treyarch penalizes players who quit matches of League Play with 15-minute suspensions.

Warzone is set to get a new anti-cheat system and map with Call of Duty: Vanguard's integration later this year, so if a penalty doesn't arrive for Verdansk quitters, maybe a penalty could become available for the Vanguard-themed map.

In other Warzone news, Verdansk is likely getting major map changes after today's new Season 6 cinematic trailer shows the destruction of the map's stadium and other points of interest.

Call of Duty Season 6 is set to arrive as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)