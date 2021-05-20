Frostpunk Mobile Development Update Comes Via A Letter To "The Captain"

In a letter to the "Captain" posted on the game's official Twitter, Frostpunk's mobile adaptation has received a lengthy update in FAQ form.

Developer NetEase Games ran down a few key features coming to Frostpunk Mobile ranging from microtransactions to the different ways to play. Regarding microtransactions, the letter confirms that only the simpler Serenity mode will have them--with the more difficult Endurance mode foregoing them entirely--but even then the offerings are "mainly architectural appearances" that can also be earned in-game.

#CabinetReport📄 Letter from dev team

Dear Captain:

We received a letter signed by the Frostpunk Mobile development team.

Do you need to take a look at it?#Frostpunkmobile pic.twitter.com/NnbAUsYrhY — Frostpunk Mobile (@FrostpunkMobile) May 18, 2021

The letter also confirms that the game will launch with a single scenario different from the PC version, although the mobile game's scenario does also feature snow and a single central generator. Outside of that, the team is "working hard to try to optimize and put in more and more interesting features."

The letter ends with the confirmation of a closed alpha test planned for the near-future, but it does clarify that "testing time[s] in different countries and regions will be different." The update does not specify what regions will be first to access the alpha.

Frostpunk Mobile is coming to iOS and Android devices later this year and is a partnership between the game's developer 11-bit Studios and NetEase Games, developers of Crusaders of Light and the upcoming Diablo Immortal. GameSpot's Frostpunk review called it "among the best overall takes on the survival city builder," saying its "theming and consistency create a powerful narrative through line that binds your actions around the struggle to hold onto humanity in uncertain times."