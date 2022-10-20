Frostbite Engine Getting Some "Much-Needed Upgrades," Battlefield Dev Says

Battlefield director Marcus Lehto recently told fans that Frostbite would be receiving "needed upgrades."

Marcus Lehto took to Twitter to ask Battlefield players whether they would prefer "more maps and more variety from large to small layouts in fewer locations or less variety in layouts but more unique locations?" In response, a fan asked if the next Battlefield would be developed with Frostbite 3, an upgraded version of Frostbite, or a different engine altogether. Letho replied with a tweet simply reading, "Frostbite is getting some much-needed upgrades." Letho, as of yet, has not clarified what changes were needed or are coming.

Frostbite is getting some much needed upgrades — Marcus Lehto 🇺🇦 (@game_fabricator) October 17, 2022

Frostbite is a game engine developed by DICE, which is also the primary development team for Battlefield. Some version of the engine has been in use since Battlefield: Bad Company in 2008. The engine has since been used on every major Battlefield release, as well as other EA projects including Mass Effect Andromeda and Dragon Age Inquisition.

The last Battlefield game, the near-future shooter 2042, launched with numerous bugs and community backlash, although the game sold fairly well. The title has since received multiple revamps and large updates, including the addition of a season structure. Since then, the game has moved from "mostly negative" to "mixed" reviews on Steam. Battlefield 2042 is in its second season, and most recently updated the map Orbital.