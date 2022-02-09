Front Mission Remake Headed To Nintendo Switch This Summer

Mechanized wanzers are making a comeback with Front Mission 1st, a full remake of Square Enix's 1995 tactical RPG Front Mission that's headed for the Nintendo Switch. The game was announced during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, which showed off the game's enhanced graphics and turn-based gameplay.

Front Mission was originally released on PlayStation and went on to become a fan favorite, with a lot of deep customization and combat, and a story to match. As in the original, combat will have you aiming at different parts of enemy wanzers in order to damage and destroy them, and customization of your wanzer's loadout is a key part of making your mech powerful enough to withstand the enemy.

Nintendo and Square Enix didn't offer much else in the way of details about the game, but we do know when to expect it: Summer 2022. The Direct also noted that a remake of Front Mission 2 is also headed to the Switch sometime in the future, although there's no release window for it yet.

