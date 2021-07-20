From Death's Door To Cris Tales, A Lot Of Awesome Games Came Out Today

There are more games coming out now than ever before, but it's rare that we slow down and take notice when a lot of promising games come out on the same day. Tuesday, July 20 saw the release of an unusual number of promising games, including Cris Tales, Death's Door, Samurai Gunn 2, and Mini Motorways.

Cris Tales is perhaps the most well-known of these games, having received quite a notable push over the past year or two. It's a indie JRPG created by a small Colombian team with a striking artstyle and unique time-traveling mechanics. Our review of Cris Tales is still in the works, but it appears to be garnering positive reviews as of this writing. It's available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's also on Xbox Game Pass.

Death's Door is a Souls-like action game with an aerial perspective and impressively fluid combat. It's garnered some very positive reviews so far. In GameSpot's Death's Door review, critic Alessandro Barbosa praised the game's satisfying boss fights and colorful artstyle, while noting its challenging gameplay and lack of an in-game map. Fans of Hollow Knight and the Souls series will probably be intrigued by this one. Death's Door is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Samurai Gunn 2 is fast-paced multiplayer platform fighter that features samurai deflecting bullets at one another. It's currently in Early Access, and it adds a single player Adventure mode to the mix. It's available on PC through Steam, though it will come to Switch at some point. Mini Motorways is a strategy game about designing the road map to a growing city. If you've ever felt frustrated about your city's traffic, and you think you can do a better job, this is your chance. It was originally an Apple Arcade game, but it has now come to PC via Steam. Both games have received positive reviews in their early days from fans.

