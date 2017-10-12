Friday The 13th Update Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

One day ahead of Friday the 13th's physical release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, developer IllFonic is rolling out a new update for the survival horror game. Today's patch adds some new content in the form of an additional map, counselor, and Jason, along with the usual assortment of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments.

Both the new map and Jason are taken from the film series' fourth installment, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. The map is based on the Jarvis House and its surrounding premises; Jason 4, meanwhile, comes outfitted with a pig splitter as his weapon and can run. The update also adds Mitch Floyd as a new playable counselor. You'll need to be at least level 24 to unlock Mitch, while Jason 4 unlocks at level 44.

In addition to the new characters and map, IllFonic has made some notable adjustments to the gameplay. Among other tweaks, the developer has added rain as a weather effect, which players will be able to encounter in any of the game's maps. The Thick Skinned perk has been adjusted to reduce all forms of damages, and counselors can now push each other to prevent players from purposely blocking your way.

We've posted a selection of the patch notes, taken from the Friday the 13th forums, below. Friday the 13th is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical release is arriving for the two consoles tomorrow, October 13.

Friday the 13th: The Game October 12 Update Patch Notes

Rain The Rain feature is now available and players may have a chance to encounter this new weather in any of the current playable maps. Note; we had originally discussed toggle on/off feature for private matches however that will be in the next patch due to time constraints.



Counselors pushing Counselors are now able to "push" other counselors "In order to prevent players from griefing via 'bodyblocking,' we have introduced a new feature that allows Counselors to push each other. The player being pushed will slowly walk away in the direction opposite of the player pushing. This feature does not affect Jason."



Changes

Thick Skinned perk changes Thick Skinned now reduces ALL damage "Originally, Thick Skinned was intended to reduce damage specifically from Jason's attacks. However, there was a bug that was causing Thick Skinned to apply twice which in turn also caused the perk to incorrectly reduce all incoming damage. This issue was fixed in the last patch. After considering our internal testing and community feedback, we agreed that the previous iteration of Thick Skinned worked better for game balance when the inflated damage reduction values were no longer present." The tooltip for Thick Skinned has been changed from "Take less damage from all incoming attacks." to "Take less damage."



[Known Issue] Perks that had their values adjusted will have no in-game effect until re-equipped

Stun Duration adjusted Jason's Stun Duration timer has been adjusted "Jason's Stun Duration has been adjusted across all counselors and items to better balance the changes made by the previous bug fix."



Grease Monkey perk re-balanced Reduced the effectiveness of the Grease Monkey perk "Grease Monkey was individually causing too large of an impact. We have adjusted Grease Monkey to be more consistent with other perks."



Trap Damage adjusted All counselors now take the same amount of damage from traps "Traps have been adjusted to inflict the same amount of damage across all counselors. Players that activate a trap will now always be wounded unless equipped with an adequate trap damage reduction perk."



Bug Fixes