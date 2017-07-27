Friday The 13th Update Finally Out Now On Xbox One, Here's What It Does

Friday the 13th has been plagued with a number of issues since it first launched in May, but a new patch will hopefully put many of its problems on Xbox One to bed. Developer IllFonic and publisher Gun Media have announced the update is out now and available to download on your Xbox One.

According to a joint statement from the two companies, the developer has "significantly reduced crash instances and performed a major sweep on bugs that have been persistent with the Xbox version." They went on to apologize for how long this patch has taken to arrive, before adding that they believe "this patch will greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms."

The patch notes are essentially a list of bug fixes that pertain to matchmaking, crashes, and more. Additionally the Xbox One's memory issues, which hindered a previous update from being released on time on the platform, have now been resolved. Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Last month, in an attempt to make up for the game's issues, Gun Media released the horror title's first content update for free. A single-player mode is still to come this summer for no extra charge.

In our Friday the 13th review, Peter Brown wrote, "As of now, a week after launch, it's short on content and performs poorly all around, especially on consoles. The story goes that the developers weren't prepared for amount of people who wanted to jump on day one, but that does little to assuage players who were convinced that they were paying for a finished product. Despite showing potential that may one day be realized, Friday the 13th comes across as an unfinished game that shouldn't have been released in its current state."

Friday The 13th Xbox One Patch Notes