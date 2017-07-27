Friday The 13th Update Finally Out Now On Xbox One, Here's What It Does
And it's not even Friday yet.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Friday the 13th has been plagued with a number of issues since it first launched in May, but a new patch will hopefully put many of its problems on Xbox One to bed. Developer IllFonic and publisher Gun Media have announced the update is out now and available to download on your Xbox One.
According to a joint statement from the two companies, the developer has "significantly reduced crash instances and performed a major sweep on bugs that have been persistent with the Xbox version." They went on to apologize for how long this patch has taken to arrive, before adding that they believe "this patch will greatly increase playability and bring the game in line with other platforms."
The patch notes are essentially a list of bug fixes that pertain to matchmaking, crashes, and more. Additionally the Xbox One's memory issues, which hindered a previous update from being released on time on the platform, have now been resolved. Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.
Last month, in an attempt to make up for the game's issues, Gun Media released the horror title's first content update for free. A single-player mode is still to come this summer for no extra charge.
In our Friday the 13th review, Peter Brown wrote, "As of now, a week after launch, it's short on content and performs poorly all around, especially on consoles. The story goes that the developers weren't prepared for amount of people who wanted to jump on day one, but that does little to assuage players who were convinced that they were paying for a finished product. Despite showing potential that may one day be realized, Friday the 13th comes across as an unfinished game that shouldn't have been released in its current state."
Friday The 13th Xbox One Patch Notes
- Increased stability due to memory issues.
- Fixed audio threading issue that could cause stability problems.
- Fixed an issue where users could swap save games to use a DLC only Jason in game.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes matchmaking wouldn't find open lobbies. Now can backfill a lot better.
- Switched to new memory allocator that increases performance and frame rate.
- Matchmaking Fixes. Should decrease amount of time it takes to match make.
- Added a Random option in the lobby.
- Increased effectiveness of Jason and Counselor spawn preference options. Shuffling the possible Jason list 3x as much to help randomness.
- Fixed issue with Jason's morph cursor not always showing
- Disabled inhale sound effect for breathing while in a hiding spot.
- Made dead body stingers less obnoxious: Ignored while being pursued by Jason, 10s cooldown, will not fire for witnessed nearby deaths.
- Various fixes to the different glitch / hide / exploit spots.
- Fixed issue where you have infinite stamina.
- Fixed a few areas where the player couldn't reach with Jason. Also fixed a stuck spot on Packanack.
- Fixed perk roller UI sometimes getting stuck if there is an error talking to the database.
- Fixed session heartbeat requests to be more resilient to service failures.
- Fixed character hair stretching at lower frame rate.
- Fixed Jason not always aborting the knife throw when stunned.
- Fixed a case where it was possible to get stuck in a knife throw.
- Fixed some visibility issues with the door interaction icons.
- Fixed some placement issues with dropped items.
- Fixed Jason's mask floating when knocked off.
- Fixed Jason not always cancelling shift or morph if they hit a car in reverse.
- Fixed an issue with the hiding spot exit code.
- Fixed Counselors potentially getting stuck inside of a wall if hit while climbing through a window at the perfect time.
- Fixed Rotate Minimap with player not updating when changed until a map change.
- Fixed some host specific crashes.
- Fixed people being able to share settings save games.
- Fixes for DLC.
Join the conversation