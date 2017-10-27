Friday The 13th Adds New Game Mode Soon

Friday the 13th developer IllFonic has announced a new mode for the multiplayer survival-horror game. Dubbed Paranoia, the mode will be added to the title as a free update "soon."

IllFonic hasn't announced a date for when players can expect Paranoia mode to arrive, or even what the mode will entail. All the developer has shared is a psychedelic teaser trailer for the mode, which raises more questions than it answers. You can watch it below.

Friday the 13th's most recent update arrived earlier this month and introduced a number of new features and gameplay adjustments. Along with a new map (the Jarvis House), it added a new Jason as well as a new counselor, Mitch Floyd.

Friday the 13th is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a physical release for the two consoles earlier this month, fittingly on Friday the 13th. The PC version, meanwhile, is currently on sale for $20 on Steam to celebrate Halloween.