Friday 'Nite: A Fortnite Season 2 Finale Event Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 kicked off without a special in-game event, and these days that's rare, but it seems like things will be getting back on track for the bridge between Seasons 2 and 3. Piecing together a few clues, dataminers think they may have discovered the final beat for this season's story arc, and it may include another explosive in-game event.

Let's start with what we know for sure. According to leaked maps of the Fortnite island to be seen in-game in future weeks, The Seven will continue successfully pushing back against the Imagined Order (IO) week after week. After already taking down two IO airships, The Seven look poised to continue driving the IO into a corner. That figurative corner, by the end of the season, will be the region that includes Command Cavern, The Fortress, and Loot Lake.

Phase 3, 4, 5 & 6 of The Seven & IO war territories 👀 pic.twitter.com/rgVpJId1J2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 5, 2022

But, like a caged animal, the IO may be driven to press the proverbial red button as a last-ditch effort to maintain any power over the island and its precious Zero Point. Mentions of a "Doomsday Device" in yet-to-be-released Resistance quests have been spotted, and when combined with the knowledge of the IO's dwindling influence, you can start to paint a picture of how it all ends in Season 2. In fact, that's exactly what Hypex did.

While sometimes Hypex and other Fortnite insiders tweet legitimate leaks dressed up as "theories," that context doesn't matter so much this time, I think. His speculation seems spot on. If Jonesy is tasking us with surveilling some sort of likely catastrophic device around Loot Lake...and Loot Lake is where the IO will have their last stand, the writing is already on the wall.

The only question is whether this climax will be playable, and I'd bet a lot of V-Bucks that it will. It sounds too explosive to merely watch in a trailer. Epic is great about putting players into the action and letting them star in the story themselves. The Doomsday Device Finale Event certainly has the sound of a future live multiplayer event.

While we're speculating, may I remind you why I think The Seven can't possibly achieve their goal of destroying The Loop. Doing so would eliminate the in-universe justification for rounds upon rounds of battle royale, so I've long theorized that this must mean The Seven will never achieve their vision for a Loop-less omniverse. That suggests to me that while The Seven are currently winning each weekly battle across locations like Daily Bugle, Condo Canyon, and Coney Crossroads, it will be IO that wins the war.

According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q4TYH3b1sT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 20, 2022

The Season 2 battle pass extends through June 3, which means we should expect either a finale event on that day or a premiere event sometime that weekend, depending on the length of the routine downtime. Season 2 is coming to a close faster than you might expect, at just 11 weeks long, so gear up for the final battle and prepare for doomsday.