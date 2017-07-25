Free Xbox One/360 Games With Gold Titles For August 2017 Revealed

We're just a few days away from August, and Microsoft has finally announced the list of games that Xbox Live Gold members will soon be able to download for free. As always, it includes four total games: two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360.

On the Xbox One side, the month starts out with Slime Rancher, the first-person sim game where you manage a farm of adorable slime creatures. It's been in Early Access on PC for some time, but August 1 marks its official release, meaning Gold members will get it for free right out of the gate. On August 16, Trials Fusion, the latest game in the excellent platforming-with-bikes series, will become free.

In terms of Xbox 360 games, the first half of the month features stellar character action game Bayonetta, while the second half will offer Red Faction: Armageddon. Both of these games are also playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility; Armageddon is a new addition to the program.

It's not too late to still grab some of July's free games. Two of them, Grow Up and Lego Pirates of the Caribbean, are free through the end of the month, while Runbow sticks around through August 15.

August 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Slime Rancher (August 1-31)

Trials Fusion (August 16-September 15)

Xbox 360