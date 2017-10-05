Free Xbox One X Consoles Available If You're Good Enough At Capture The Flag

Mountain Dew and Doritos today announced a special promotion through which you could win an Xbox One X--if you're good enough at real-life capture the flag.

"The Drop Zone" is what the companies are calling a "technology driven" capture-the-flag contest. Here's how it works: Drop Zone events will be held in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago on the weekend of November 10 (which is after the Xbox One X launches on November 7). If you live there or are up for a road trip, you can download the Drop Zone app and take part in a "real-time, location-based" AR game for a chance to win an Xbox One.

It's still not exactly clear how this is all going to work (full details are coming in "early November), but it sounds basically like capture-the-flag, enhanced by your phone. Here's more from the description:

"Deploying offensive and defensive power-ups, players will be tasked with finding, claiming and keeping control of a virtual console within the app."

If you're attending New York Comic-Con this weekend in New York, you can pre-register for the Drop Zone event.



This Drop Zone event is part of the "Every 60 Seconds" Xbox One X giveaway campaign that Mtn. Dew and Doritos are already running. As part of this, you can collect codes on Mtn. Dew and Doritos packaging and add them to an account on this website. Starting on October 23, each code you enter will enter you into a contest to win an Xbox One X. Then from November 6 to December 15, you can used your banked points to bid on an Xbox One X. You can get more details on the Every 60 Seconds campaign here.

If you'd rather keep it simple and just buy an Xbox One X, the mega-powerful console goes on sale November 7, priced at $500 in the US.