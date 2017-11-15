Free Xbox One Games Available Now

Have an Xbox Live Gold membership? More free games are now waiting for you. The second wave of November's Games With Gold titles are out now.

On Xbox One, Tales From The Borderlands Episodes 1-5 are free, while Trackmania Turbo is also a freebie on Xbox One. The Xbox 360's Deadfall Adventures is free as well, and this title plays on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

You can use the links below to queue up your download of November's remaining free Games With Gold games. They are free through the end of the month. December 2017's free Games With Gold titles have not been announced yet.

In other news, Microsoft has launched the latest set of regular weekly deals, with titles like Deadpool and Verdun marked down this week. You can see a roundup of all of this week's deals here on Major Nelson's blog.

