Free Update For Switch's Cave Story Adds Classic Graphics

A free update for the Nintendo Switch version of Cave Story+ is out now. Publisher Nicalis revealed on Twitter that the update is available in North America and adds a vintage coat of paint to the retro-inspired adventure game.

The new patch introduces a "classic" graphics option to Cave Story+. Players can swap between the Switch version's "remastered" visuals--which feature much more detailed environments and characters--and the game's original graphics. You can take a look at the difference in the comparison shot below.

New vs. classic visuals

While the update is available to download now in North America, Nicalis hasn't said when it will begin rolling out in Europe. According to the studio, it is still awaiting patch approval from Nintendo of Europe, though it should presumably follow soon.

Cave Story first debuted on PC in 2004 and was followed by Cave Story+, an enhanced version that released on Steam in 2011. The game would subsequently come to various other platforms, including Wii and 3DS--the latter of which also received a full, three-dimensional remake dubbed Cave Story 3D. Nicalis calls the Switch release of Cave Story+ the "definitive" version. It includes additional challenges, levels, gameplay options, and other content.

Cave Story+ is available at retail and in the Switch Eshop for $30. Another Nicalis game, The End Is Nigh, is also slated to arrive on Switch and PlayStation 4, though it currently has no release date. Steam users can already purchase that game on PC for $15.