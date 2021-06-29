Free-To-Play Shooter Warface Now Available On Epic Games Store

The free-to-play shooter Warface is now available on Epic Games Store after originally launching in 2012. All new players on the Epic Games Store can earn a permanent item set over the next month.

Starting today, new players on the Epic Games Store can start working towards earning a full Syndicate set, with a primary, secondary, and melee weapon, in addition to multiple armor pieces. Newcomers on Epic Games Store can also jump into all of the content available in the game, including the current heist-themed season, which includes a two-person bank robbery and a PvP map in the halls of a skyscraper.

Warface publisher My.Games has seen success in bringing the game to new platforms, attracting one million players on Nintendo Switch in its first month on the platform. Warface has over 114 million registered players across all platforms, according to the publisher. My.Games also recently announced that its own PC storefront would begin offering a 90/10 revenue split to developers that distribute games via its online platform.

Warface was originally developed by Crytek until the development team split off to create the independent studio, Blackwood Games, at which point My.Games took over publishing. At that time, Allods Team, an internal development team at My.Games began working on Warface.