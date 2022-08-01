Free Switch Online Membership Included With Select Exclusives

Nintendo Switch Online has improved tremendously over the past few years, now offering a bunch of classic NES and SNES games alongside access to online multiplayer. Today’s a great time to check it out, as Target is bundling a 12-month NSO subscription free with select Switch titles--including Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more.

Most of the games included in the promotion benefit from having a Switch Online subscription, such as Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing, as the games are infinitely more enjoyable when played with a few friends. If you haven’t kept up to speed with NSO, you’ll be surprised to know how much is now offered with your membership. Beyond online play, you’ll get the following:

Access to SNES catalog of games

Access to NES catalog of games

Cloud saves

Exclusive offers and discounts

Pac-Man 99 game

You can also upgrade your membership with the Expansion Pack, adding N64 games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, Sega Genesis games, and more.

A 12-month NSO membership is valued at $20, so this is an easy way to see what’s new with the service without making a big investment. Only a handful of games are being bundled with the NSO membership, but the offer is valid across both digital downloads and physical copies. Here’s the full list:

Best Switch deals at Target