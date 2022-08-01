Free Switch Online Membership Included With Select Exclusives
Pick up select Switch games from Target, and you'll get a 12-month NSO subscription for free.
Nintendo Switch Online has improved tremendously over the past few years, now offering a bunch of classic NES and SNES games alongside access to online multiplayer. Today’s a great time to check it out, as Target is bundling a 12-month NSO subscription free with select Switch titles--including Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more.
Most of the games included in the promotion benefit from having a Switch Online subscription, such as Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing, as the games are infinitely more enjoyable when played with a few friends. If you haven’t kept up to speed with NSO, you’ll be surprised to know how much is now offered with your membership. Beyond online play, you’ll get the following:
- Access to SNES catalog of games
- Access to NES catalog of games
- Cloud saves
- Exclusive offers and discounts
- Pac-Man 99 game
You can also upgrade your membership with the Expansion Pack, adding N64 games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, Sega Genesis games, and more.
A 12-month NSO membership is valued at $20, so this is an easy way to see what’s new with the service without making a big investment. Only a handful of games are being bundled with the NSO membership, but the offer is valid across both digital downloads and physical copies. Here’s the full list:
Best Switch deals at Target
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury -- $60
- Mario Party Superstars -- $60
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $60
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $60
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation