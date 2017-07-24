Free Switch Eshop Cash And Other Good Game Deals In Best Buy's New Sale
It's (not) Cyber Monday at Best Buy.
Best Buy continues to pretend it's November. Following last week's Black Friday in July sale, the retailer has followed it up today with a Cyber Monday sale.
Among the new deals is one on Nintendo Eshop gift cards, which can be redeemed on Switch, 3DS, or Wii U: purchasing a $50 card entitles you to a $10 card for free. In light of how infrequent deals on the Switch's Eshop have proven to be so far--there's been, uh, one--this is essentially an opportunity to take $10 off the price of any game, letting you get, say, Splatoon 2 for $50 instead of $60.
Some offers are completely new or steeper versions of those from last week; you can find Horizon: Zero Dawn for $30 ($24 with Gamers Club Unlocked), MLB 17 for $20 ($16), or DualShock 4 controllers for $40.
A number of other deals are repeats from last week, though that doesn't make them any less worthwhile. PlayStation VR is $350, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood is $10 ($8), Job Simulator is $10 ($8), Injustice 2 is $40 ($32), and Nioh is $40 ($32).
Games aren't the only thing on sale, either. The complete series of Parks and Recreation is going for $30 on DVD, the Netgear Nighthawk AC2300 router is $150, and various TVs and monitors are discounted. You can check the full sale here; it runs until 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET tonight.
Join the conversation