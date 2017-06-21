Free Spider-Man: Homecoming Virtual Reality "Experience" Coming Next Week

Spider-Man Homecoming hits theaters in early July, and to mark the upcoming release, Sony is launching a tie-in experience for virtual reality headsets. It's coming a week ahead of the film's release date, and it's free.

Sony announced the experience with a short trailer which shows a bit of what you can expect. It looks like a series of mini-games that'll have you shooting webs, eliminating enemies, and, most importantly, swinging through the city. You can check out the video above.

Spider-Man Homecoming VR arrives on June 30, a week before the film's July 7 release. Although the game was produced by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, it's not limited to PlayStation VR. It'll be available for all major VR systems, including the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. If you don't own a VR headset, you can still try it out at certain Cinemark theaters in the United States.

In other news, the film appears to be set for a strong opening weekend, and we recently broke down its third trailer. The PS4-exclusive Spider-Man game in development at Insomniac recently got its first gameplay reveal. You can check it out here, and you can also watch our interview with the game's creative director here. It's coming sometime in 2018.