Free Special Pikachu Available Now For Pokemon Sword And Shield

In celebration of the Pokemon series' 25th anniversary, The Pokemon Company is giving away a special Pikachu for Pokemon Sword and Shield. What makes this Pikachu different from other ones is that it knows Sing, a move that it's normally not capable of learning in the mainline Pokemon games.

The free Pikachu is level 25 and comes equipped with a Light Ball, an item that boosts Pikachu's Attack and Special Attack stats. The Pokemon also knows the moves Encore, Celebrate, and Electro Ball.

To claim the free Pikachu, fire up your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and follow these steps:

Select Mystery Gift from the menu screen

from the menu screen Select Get with Code/Password

Follow the prompts to connect online

Input the code P25MUS1C

Pikachu isn't the only free Pokemon that Sword and Shield players can grab right now. To celebrate the launch of Pokemon TCG's Shining Fates expansion, The Pokemon Company is also giving away a free Shiny Toxtricity at GameStop and EB Games in the US and Canada, respectively. You'll need to head to a participate store and use the Pokemon Pass mobile app to receive a download code for that free monster.

Finally, Sword and Shield players still have a few more days to claim a free item bundle. As a reward for defeating more than 1 million Cramorant during a recent Max Raid event, The Pokemon Company is distributing a Toxic Orb, a Flame Orb, a Gold Bottle Cap, and a few other valuable items. Those freebies will only be available to claim until 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM UTC on February 28.

The Pokemon Company has other events planned for the series' 25th anniversary this year, including a virtual concert featuring Post Malone on February 27. Before that, the company is airing a Pokemon Presents video broadcast on February 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT.