Free South Park: Fractured But Whole Trial Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One

South Park: The Fractured But Whole launched earlier this month, and now, publisher Ubisoft has released a free trial for the over-the-top turn-based combat game. In a news release, Ubisoft said the trial features "no alterations to gameplay."

However, being a trial, it is limited in a way. You can play for only one hour. After this runs out, all of your progress will carry forward if you decide to buy the full game.

The free trial is available only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though the full game is out for those consoles as well as PC. We have followed up with Ubisoft to try to find out if the free trial will be made available on PC.

Like its predecessor, The Stick of Truth, Fractured but Whole puts players in the role of the New Kid, who moves into South Park and joins a superhero team with Cartman and other South Park mainstays.

GameSpot's Fractured But Whole review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Miguel Concepcion said, "It's an accomplishment that this game will wholly entertain devoted fans while delivering a heap of jokes that won't fly over the heads of casual viewers."

For lots more on Fractured But Whole, check out GameSpot's feature, "How South Park Blurs The Lines Between Video Game And TV."