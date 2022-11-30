Free Sonic Frontiers DLC Will Add New Characters, A Photo Mode, And More In 2023

Plenty of DLC is on the way for Sonic Frontiers in the future, as Sega has unveiled its roadmap for the game that will see it expand in 2023 with free updates. While there are no concrete release dates for the DLC waves and their contents are subject to change, fans can look forward to the open-zone platformer being more fleshed out throughout next year.

Update 1 will consist of a jukebox that will contain tracks from the excellent soundtrack, a photo mode, and new challenge modes to test your skills in. For Update 2, there'll be a new open-zone challenge to take part in, new Koco to collect, and Sonic's birthday to celebrate.

Sonic Frontiers 2023 roadmap

Update 3 will be the main event DLC, as this will see new playable characters added to the world and a new story to explore. In the roadmap image, Sega teased Knuckles, Tails, and Amy Rose as playable characters, who'll each have their own unique skills to use in battle and exploration. It's not clear if they'll be playable in the main sandbox of the Starfall Islands, but Sonic Frontiers does feature several Cyberspace levels inspired by the classic Genesis games that they could fit into more easily.

Prior to that DLC rollout, fans can also download the free Holiday Cheer Suit DLC on December 21, which gives Sonic some festive gear to wear while he races around the Starfall Islands. If that's not enough Sonic for you, then make a turn at your local Build-A-Bear Workshop as a new plush collection of Sega's mascot--based on his Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie appearance--is now available.

It's probably a better gift as well when compared to custom Sonic Xbox controllers that look like they were designed to horribly maim your hands.

"Sonic Frontiers marks a bold new direction for the series, meshing traditional Sonic action with an open-ended approach to progression and exploration across its semi-open world," Richard Wakeling said in GameSpot's Sonic Frontiers review.