Free Shiny Pokemon For Sun And Moon Available Soon

The Charizard distribution for Pokemon Sun and Moon may have just ended, but players will have a chance to get another rare Pokemon very soon. Starting October 23, Sun and Moon players have a chance to add a rare shiny version of Silvally to their teams.

Like most other Pokemon distributions, the shiny Silvally will be available via a free download code. Those in the US and Canada can pick one up from GameStop and EB Games stores, respectively, until November 13; Pokemon fan site Serebii reports that players in the UK will be able to pick up their own download code at GAME stores from November 3-16.

To add shiny Silvally to your team, select Mystery Gift from Sun and Moon's main menu and choose the option to receive your gift via code/password. When prompted, enter the code you received and you'll be able to pick the Pokemon up from the deliveryman waiting inside any Pokemon Center.

The shiny Silvally distribution begins the same day the Marshadow giveaway ends, so players who have yet to claim the Mythical Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon still have a few more days to pick up a download code. You can see a roundup of all the other free items and Pokemon that Sun and Moon players can get right now.