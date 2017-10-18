Free Shadow Of War DLC Adds More Endgame Content, But No Release Date Yet

Some gameplay structure spoilers about Middle-earth: Shadow of War follow below, though no specific plot details are discussed.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith is beefing up the Lord of the Rings game's endgame content. At the end of the main game, you are attacked by orcs who are attempting to reclaim the fortresses you took earlier in the story as part of a system called Shadow Wars. Presently, this battle comes to an end, but the game's first expansion--The Slaughter Tribe--will make these encounters endless.

The infinite Shadow War mode is free for everyone, but the Slaughter Tribe expansion costs money. All of this was confirmed during a livestream event this week, as reported by Eurogamer. There is no release date yet for the Slaughter Tribe expansion.

GameSpot's Shadow of War review scored the game a 7/10. Reviewer Justin Haywald specifically called out the endgame as a low point. But overall, Haywald said Shadow of War is a "fun experience with brilliant moments that provide fascinating insight into some of the untold stories of Middle-earth. I just wish it had known when to stop."

Shadow of War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's guide that covers seven advanced tips and tricks to help you dominate Mordor.