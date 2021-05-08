Free Resident Evil Village Quests Let You Earn PS4 And PS5 Bonuses
Get free avatars and a PS4 theme in just a few minutes.
Resident Evil Village is available now, and if you're on a PlayStation system, Sony has an extra way for you to celebrate the new game. Completing quests will reward you with special bonuses, including avatars for PS4 and PS5 and a PS4 theme.
Celebrate launch day with #REVillage Avatars for PS4 and PS5, plus a PS4 theme. Earn them by completing the quests here: https://t.co/M3xxSJigKV pic.twitter.com/dhrVYhofbC— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 7, 2021
To complete the quest for the Resident Evil Village avatars, which you can set for use on both the PS4 and PS5, all you have to do is answer the date the first Resident Evil game was released on PlayStation. We won't give it away here so you can use your noodle, but a very quick Google search will help, and the question refers to the Japanese release date. After that, just watch 30 seconds of the Resident Evil Showcase video.
For the PS4 theme, your job is even easier. All you have to do is watch 30 seconds of the game's trailer and then visit the store listing. Because the PS5 doesn't support themes like the PS4, you can't use it on the newer console.
Both rewards are given as standard PlayStation Store 12-digit codes, so if you really want to, you can offer them to someone else. Because there's no purchase necessary, however, they can just get them, as well, after completing the quests.
Resident Evil Village builds on the horror and atmosphere established in Resident Evil 7 while also mixing in action and nods to past games, as you can read in our Resident Evil Village review. For help, check out a whole bunch of Resident Evil guides we produced. In addition to PS4 and PS5, the game is also out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.
