Free Rainbow Six Siege Event Announced, Coming Soon On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Ubisoft is deploying a test server for Rainbow Six Siege's next major update, Operation White Noise, early next week, but before then, players who have yet to try the popular shooter will have a chance to sample it for free. Today, Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Uplay and Steam for a limited time this weekend.

The free period kicks off on Thursday, November 16, and runs through November 19. As is typically the case, PS4 players will need to have a PS Plus subscription in order to take part in the free weekend, while Xbox One owners will need to have an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Additionally, you'll soon be able to pick up Rainbow Six Siege at a discount. Ubisoft is holding a sale on the game on all platforms from November 16-27, during which time the shooter will be available for up to 60% off. Players who purchase the game after the free weekend will be able to carry their progress over to the full title. Many retailers are also offering discounts on Rainbow Six Siege as part of their Black Friday sales; Walmart will have the title for $19, while the Gold Year 2 Edition will be $25 at Best Buy.

Technical test servers for Operation White Noise go live on November 20, but Ubisoft says more information about the upcoming update will be revealed during the Pro League Finals on November 19. The event will be streamed on Twitch and kicks off at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET.

Operation White Noise is a South Korea-themed expansion that introduces three new Operators, one of which is from the canceled Poland expansion. It also adds a new map called Mok Myeok Tower, a skyscraper that features a bar, office space, vents, a rooftop, and more. All players will get access to the map for free, while Year 2 subscribers will get early access to the new Operators.