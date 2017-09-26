Free PUBG-Style Spinoff Of Fortnite Out Now For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is still a few months off from its Xbox One Game Preview release, but players looking for a similar experience can now jump into Fortnite's Battle Royale. The standalone mode is available today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As in the popular survival game, Battle Royale drops 100 players into a large map armed with nothing but a glider and pickaxe, with the objective being to outlast all the other players. You can download it for your respective platform from the following links:

Epic Games will offer microtransactions for the game in the form of cosmetic items, but the developer has said it will not sell any items that impact gameplay or give any players an advantage.

Coinciding with the release of Battle Royale is the game's latest patch. Fortnite's 1.6.3 update rolls out today and introduces several new features, including new Battle Royale match types (Duos and Squad), three new weapons, and supply drops. It also fixes a long list of bugs in both the PvP and PvE modes; you can find the patch notes for the update here.

PUBG developer Bluehole recently spoke out about Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, taking issue with the game's similarity to its own title and the fact that Epic referenced PUBG when promoting Battle Royale. "We have also noticed that Epic Games references PUBG in the promotion of Fortnite to their community and in communications with the press. This was never discussed with us and we don't feel that it's right," said Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim. He also said that Bluehole is contemplating taking some "action" against Epic.