Free PS4 Demo Of Gran Turismo Sport Coming Soon, But Only For A Limited Time

PlayStation 4 owners eager to get their hands on the next entry in the Gran Turismo series will soon have the opportunity to try out GT Sport. But you'll need to set aside some time to do so during a very specific window, as the demo will only be available for a limited time prior to the full game's launch.

Sony announced today that it will release a GT Sport demo on October 9 that can only be played until October 12. PS Plus members will receive some additional time with it, as they can both pre-load it and begin playing sooner than non-Plus members.

Specifically, Plus subscribers can pre-load the demo starting at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST on October 7 (2 AM AEDT on October 8) and can begin playing at 12 AM PT on October 9. Those without Plus won't be able to download it until 6 PM PT on October 9, but they can begin playing as soon as it's finished installing.

Even those who already know they'll be buying GT Sport will want to consider diving into the demo. Money you earn (up to $1 million) and vehicles you unlock can be transferred to the full game when it releases on October 17.

Three different modes are playable in the demo. Sport mode involves attempting to set the fastest lap time. Arcade mode consists of standard races featuring "a wide range of vehicle classes on three pre-selected circuit configurations with different terrains," with support for two-player split-screen. Campaign mode presents a series of different races, challenges, and Daily Workouts. This is the mode where you'll earn in-game cash, unlock new vehicles, and experience the game's various progression systems.

Finally, the demo provides access to the Livery Editor for customizing vehicles, as well as Scapes. This is the game's photo mode, although Sony says it's "not your traditional photo mode as each photo location contains all the light energy information of that scene, enabling you to place your personalized car in hundreds of real-world locations."