Free PS Plus Games Out Now On PS4, PS3, And Vita For September 2017

Today is the first Tuesday of the month, and that means new PlayStation Plus games are now available on PS4, PS3, and Vita. Plus subscribers have a lot to look forward to this month, as there is more than the usual selection of six games across the three platforms.

PS4 owners, in particular, are in for a treat, as they'll receive five games this month. Infamous: Second Son and Strike Vector EX (or Child of Light, if you're in Europe) represent the normal lineup for the platform, but both Vita games--Hatoful Boyfriend and We Are Doomed--support Cross-Buy with PS4. Additionally, PSVR game Rigs will be free for the next two months. PS3 owners, meanwhile, get just two games: Handball 16 and Truck Racer.

These games will remain free for Plus members until October 3 (except for Rigs, which will be free until November 7). As yet another added bonus on PS4, Plus members will be able to play Dead by Daylight for free from September 15-18. It will also be on sale for 30% from then until September 22. A free Neverwinter Plus pack will be available from September 16 through October 16.

You can claim September's freebies from the PlayStation Store on your system or through the official website here. A full list of games follows below.

September 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

Child of Light (Europe only)

Hatoful Boyfriend

Infamous: Second Son

Strike Vector Ex (North America only)

We Are Doomed

PS3

Handball 16

Truck Racer

Vita