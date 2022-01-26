Free PS Plus Games For February 2022 Revealed

Sony has announced February's free PlayStation Plus games for subscribers, and there are three games on the way. These will be EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. All three will be available starting Tuesday, February 1 with the first PlayStation Store refresh of the month.

EA Sports UFC 4 is the latest entry in EA's MMA series, originally released in 2020. Planet Coaster: Console Edition is a park-building game that lets you create a fantasy park of your dreams. Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, meanwhile, is a standalone campaign from Borderlands 2 featuring fantasy battles and co-op. It comes to PS Plus just ahead of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in March 2022.

With just a few more days left in January, be sure to grab this month's PS Plus freebies now before they expire; they include Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic.

In other news, some analysts believe Sony could be making a play to acquire companies like EA, Take-Two or Ubisoft in response to Microsoft's proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard.

Available February 1-28

EA Sports UFC 4 -- PS4

Planet Coaster: Console Edition -- PS5

iny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure -- PS4

