Free Pokemon Sword And Shield Item Bundle Available For A Limited Time

The Pokemon Company is distributing more free items for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until April 3, players can claim a free item bundle containing 12 Exp. Candy XL and 12 Big Nuggets. The former can be fed to Pokemon to quickly level them up, while the latter can be sold at shops for a lot of money.

The free bundle is being distributed via Mystery Gift. To claim it, open the menu screen after firing up your game and follow these steps:

Select Mystery Gift

Select Get with Code/Password

Follow the prompts to connect online

Input the code ADVENTUREB9F

In other news, The Pokemon Company recently held a spring-themed Max Raid event in Sword and Shield. That has now ended, and March's regular Max Raid event has resumed until the end of the month. As part of that, certain Fairy- and Flying-type Pokemon are appearing more frequently in Max Raids, including Gigantamax Hatterene and Corviknight.

There are more Pokemon games on the way to the Switch over the next few months. New Pokemon Snap, the long-awaited follow-up to the series' 1999 N64 spin-off, launches on April 30. The game sticks very close to the original's formula and has an online mode that lets you share photos you've taken.

After that, remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will launch on Switch in late 2021. Those will be followed by a brand-new open-world game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus in early 2022. That game takes place in the Sinnoh region in ancient times and gives off big Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes.