Free Pokemon Now Available For Pokemon Sword And Shield

Pokemon Home's previously announced June update is now live, and The Pokemon Company is giving away a free Bulbasaur and Squirtle to all users to commemorate it. What makes these Pokemon special is that they both have the Gigantamax factor, which means they'll be able to Gigantamax in Sword and Shield after they've evolved into Venusaur and Blastoise.

To claim the free Pokemon in Pokemon Home, you'll first need to download and install the new 1.4.0 update on mobile. Once that is complete, you'll receive a notification that you've received new Mystery Gifts upon starting up the app. You'll have until June 30 to claim the free Pokemon.

If you aren't a Pokemon Home user, you can also claim the free Bulbasaur and Squirtle in Pokemon Sword and Shield. To do so, open the Mystery Gift menu, select Get a Mystery Gift, and then choose Get via internet.

The 1.4.0 update introduced a handful of new features to Pokemon Home, including a Catch Calendar that allows you to view Pokemon by the date you caught them and set anniversaries. The update also added a new feature that lets you view the Pokemon models from different angles, plus a few new avatar icons. You can read the full patch notes below.

There are a handful of new Pokemon games on the way to Nintendo Switch in the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the classic DS entries, are releasing for the system on November 19, while a brand-new adventure called Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming January 28.

The Pokemon MOBA spin-off, Pokemon Unite, is also just around the corner. The game arrives on Nintendo Switch in July (with the mobile version following in September). The Pokemon Company recently shared a new trailer and more details about the spin-off.

Pokemon Home 1.4.0 Update Patch Notes

What's New