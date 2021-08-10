Free Pokemon For Sword And Shield, Pokemon TCG Online Card Available This Weekend

The Pokemon Players Cup 25th Anniversary Invitational takes place this weekend, and The Pokemon Company has a couple of free gifts for those who tune in. During the competition, the company will share download codes for a free Coalossal in Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as a free card for Pokemon Trading Card Game Online.

The free Coalossal is based on the one used Wolfe Glick, winner of the Pokemon Players Cup II. The Pokemon has a Modest nature and knows the moves Heat Wave, Meteor Beam, Protect, and Solar Beam. Once the download code has been revealed, you can claim the Coalossal by firing up your copy of Sword or Shield and following these steps:

Open Mystery Gift

Select Get with a Code/Password

Follow the prompts to connect online

Input the download code

The free Pokemon TCG Online card, meanwhile, is the Quick Ball, a "secret rare" card that has been used prominently in the Pokemon Players Cup IV competition. Quick Ball lets you search your deck for a basic Pokemon and put it in your hand after you discard another card from your hand.

The Pokemon Players Cup 25th Anniversary Invitational runs from August 13-15 and features top players competing in Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon TCG. The competition will be streamed on Pokemon's Twitch channel, with the aforementioned download codes to be revealed sometime during the broadcast. You can read more about the competition on the official Pokemon website.

In other Pokemon news, the Switch spin-off New Pokemon Snap recently received a free update that added three new areas and 20 additional Pokemon to photograph. Remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are also on the way to Switch this November, while a brand-new game set in ancient Sinnoh, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is coming early next year on January 28.