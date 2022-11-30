Free PlayStation Plus PS5 And PS4 Games For December 2022 Confirmed

December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup has been confirmed following a leak, and members are in for some big-name titles coming up soon, including one brand-new release.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers to PlayStation Plus in December. These titles will be made available for free December 6, 2022-January 3, 2023.

As usual, all PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can grab December's games at no extra cost. While fans wait for catalog to update in December, they can grab November's freebies, which include Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes updated versions of the original three Mass Effect games, while Biomutant is developer Experiment 101's post-apocalyptic action game starring a mammal warrior. Divine Knockout, meanwhile, is a third-person fighting game featuring evolving battlefields and multiple game modes. It launches on December 6 directly into PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus free games for December 2022

Available December 6-January 3, 2023

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)

Biomutant (PS4, PS5)

Divine Knockout (PS4, PS5)