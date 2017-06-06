Free PlayStation Plus Games For June Now Available On PS4, PS3, And Vita

It's the first Tuesday of June, and that means the latest batch of PlayStation Plus games are now available. Plus subscribers have a total of six new games to download across PS4, PS3, and Vita.

As announced recently, the PS4's lineup is headlined by Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange. Thanks to Cross-Buy support, both of the games available to Vita owners--Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon--can also be downloaded and played on PS4, for a total of four games this month.

PS3 owners get two games, as per the usual. WRC 5: World Rally Championship and Abyss Odyssey are both now free for Plus members.

All six games can be downloaded now from the PlayStation Store through the links below. They'll be available through July 3.

PlayStation Plus Lineup For June 2017

PS4

PS3

Vita