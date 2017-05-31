Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2017 Revealed On PS4/PS3/Vita

Sony has revealed the lineup of free games that PlayStation Plus members will be able to pick up during June. As usual, a total of six games are on offer, but thanks to Cross-Buy support, PS4 owners will receive a total of four.

On PS4, co-op zombie game Killing Floor 2 and the episodic Life is Strange will both be available in June. Those were already known, as their names were included in an accidental early tweet from PlayStation Turkey recently.

Vita, meanwhile, gets Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon. Both of these are also playable on PS4 through Cross-Buy. PS3 rounds out the list with WRC 5: World Rally Championship and Abyss Odyssey.

All six games will be available for Plus members to download for free beginning on Tuesday, June 6. You have until then to claim May's Plus freebies, which include Abzu and Tales From the Borderlands.

PlayStation Plus Lineup For June 2017

PS4

Killing Floor 2

Life is Strange

Neon Chrome

Spy Chameleon

PS3

Abyss Odyssey

WRC 5: World Rally Championship

Vita