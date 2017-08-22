Free PC Game Available On Steam For One Day Only

2013's Shadow Warrior, the 3D reboot of the classic shooter of the same name, puts you in control of hero Lo Wang as he hacks, slashes, and shoots his way through enemies. Now you can pick up the PC version of the game for free on Steam for a limited time. The offer expires tomorrow at 10 AM PT / 7 AM ET / 2 AM BST.

In Shadow Warrior, Lo Wang must save a world on the brink of destruction as demons invade. Action is fast-paced and often chaotic, but Wang has a lot of weapons to contend with the hordes of enemies he has to face--everything from your katana to rocket launchers and lasers. In GameSpot's Shadow Warrior review, Kevin VanOrd said the combat hit a "magical sweet spot" in terms of difficulty, allowing you to vanquish enemies without frustration thanks in part to expansive levels.

The game is also known for its juvenile humor (fart jokes, for example). "The crassness is here," wrote Kevin, "but it's merely seasoning in a colorful old-school first-person shooter that allows excitement to build organically from the way its systems interact."

Shadow Warrior was also released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and you can read more about the game in our full coverage here.