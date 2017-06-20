Free Overwatch Legendary Loot Now Available For Amazon/Twitch Prime Members

Blizzard and Twitch have announced the details of a new streaming partnership for the developer's esports initiatives. But whether or not you care about esports, subscribers to Amazon/Twitch Prime get an immediate benefit.

Twitch Prime members--which you qualify as if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber--can grab a free Golden Loot Box in Overwatch right now. Unlike a standard Loot Box, this is guaranteed to have at least one Legendary item inside. You can claim your freebie by logging into Twitch, connecting to your Amazon Prime account if you haven't already done so, and going here. You'll then receive a code to redeem on Blizzard's website.

Although they're not available yet, you'll be able to get a total of 10 standard Loot Boxes later this year--five in August and five more in October. Additionally, free Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm loot is coming for Prime members; this will presumably come in the form of card packs and Loot Chests. HotS freebies will be available in August, followed by those for Hearthstone in September.

All of this comes as part of a new collaboration between Blizzard and Twitch, which will see Twitch serve as the exclusive third-party streaming service for "more than 20 Blizzard tournaments" over the next two years. These include Overwatch, HotS, Hearthstone, StarCraft II, and World of Warcraft esports events, including the following: