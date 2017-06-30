Free Open Beta For LawBreakers Starts Today On PC

Following last year's alpha and a closed beta earlier this year, LawBreakers is now getting a free open beta on PC, and it starts today, June 30, at 9 AM PT / midday ET / 5 PM BST. It marks the first time the multiplayer shooter has been available for anyone to play ahead of the full game's launch on August 8.

The trial--which ends on July 5--includes a new map called Vertigo, which is set on a "high-altitude reconnaissance outpost" in the Sierra Nevada mountains. It also contains a new mode, dubbed Uplink, in which you have to capture the uplink in the center of the map and deliver it to your team's base. You'll continue to earn your side points for as long as you protect it.

Finally, players can test "a new customization feature" and earn an exclusive Beta Participant weapon sticker--which will transfer to the full game--by taking part in five matches.

LawBreakers was recently announced for PS4, in addition to the already-known PC version. Both editions will be priced at $30 / £25; the title was originally set to be free-to-play, but its business model was changed partway through development.

"As the game continued to take shape, we realized free-to-play wasn't the right fit for what we're building," said creator Cliff Bleszinski. "LawBreakers is a competitive game at heart and that means balance is a big priority to me, my team, and our community.

"Using a digital premium model helps ensure an even playing field by giving fans access to every available role without any barriers."

You can read more about LawBreakers in our recent interview, or watch our E3 2017 chat with Bleszinski--who also made Gears of War--here.