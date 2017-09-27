Free October Games With Gold Titles For Xbox One, 360 Announced

Microsoft has announced the next batch of free Games With Gold titles that will be available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. October brings with it another four games spread across Xbox One and Xbox 360, and they're just a few days away.

On Xbox One, Gold members can pick up the acclaimed adventure game Gone Home for the entire month. On October 16, it'll be joined by another notable first-person game, The Turing Test. Xbox 360 owners, meanwhile, get Rayman 3 HD for the first half of the month and Medal of Honor: Airborne during the second half. Both of these 360 games can also be playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

We're just days away from the first of these being available, as October 1 is this coming Sunday. You have until then to grab a pair of September's free Games With Gold titles--Forza 5 and Battlefield 3--while another of them, Oxenfree, will stick around until October 15.

If you're looking for something else to pass the time, the latest batch of weekly Xbox One and 360 deals are now available. Among other things, a variety of Call of Duty games are discounted.

October 2017 Games With Gold

Xbox One

Gone Home (October 1-31)

The Turing Test (October 16-November 15)

Oxenfree (September GWG available through October 15)

Xbox 360