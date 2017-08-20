Free Nintendo Switch Demo For Pokken Tournament Coming Soon

Curious about the Nintendo Switch Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX but not sure you want to buy it? Nintendo will offer a demo for the game "soon," it said on Twitter.

The announcement was made on Twitter (via DualShockers). The demo will be available to download from the Switch eShop, but there is no word as of yet as to when it will launch or what it will contain. We'll report back with more details as they become available.

Can’t wait for #PokkenTournamentDX? Keep an eye out for a downloadable demo coming soon to Nintendo eShop! pic.twitter.com/awKkPIS21E — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 20, 2017

Announced just before E3, Pokken Tournament DX is a new version of Pokemon Tournament for Wii U. It's developed by Bandai Namco, and launches on September 22 for Switch.

All 16 of the playable characters from the Wii U version are included with the Switch edition, in addition to five new ones: Darkrai, Scizor, Empoleon, Croagunk, and Decidueye. Some of Pokken Tournament DX's online features will require a paid membership to the Switch's online service, but not until 2018.

Pokken Tournament won't be the first Wii U game to come to Switch, as Nintendo brought Mario Kart 8 to the hybrid console in April. It's also not the last Pokemon game for Switch, as a new "core RPG" Pokemon game is coming to Switch ... eventually.

The announcement of the Pokken Tournament demo came during the Pokemon World Championships. You can read GameSpot's coverage to find out how the tournament ended with a big comeback.

Are you going to pick up the Pokken Tournament DX demo? Let us know in the comments below!