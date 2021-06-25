Free Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on July 9, but Switch owners can sample a portion of the game right now. Capcom has released a free demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on the Nintendo eShop, and any progress you make in it can be carried over to the full game once it releases.

As detailed on the official Monster Hunter website, the demo weighs in at roughly 2.8GB and lets you experience the beginning of the game. You can customize your avatar's appearance, collect Monstie companions, and raise your character up to level 11. However, the demo does not let you sample the game's local or online multiplayer modes.

In addition to being able to carry over your save data, you'll receive a bonus in Monster Hunter Rise for playing the Monster Hunter Stories 2. Specifically, you'll earn the Kinship Talisman, which can activate the Master Mounter and Wide-Range skills. You'll also receive layered armor in Monster Hunter Rise if you have Monster Hunter Stories 2 save data, and vice versa.

Tune in on July 2nd for our final preview of #MHStories2 before launch, featuring...

🎥 Launch Trailer

🤝 Co-Op Gameplay

🤫 Behind-the-scenes

📜 Title Update info

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/BKRoTnhyRw — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 25, 2021

Ahead of Monster Hunter Stories 2's release, Capcom is airing a final preview presentation for the game on July 2. The presentation will showcase a launch trailer, co-op gameplay footage, and more information about its free updates. The first of those is slated to go live on July 15 and will introduce the Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a new Monstie companion.

Unlike the mainline series, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a turn-based RPG that puts you in the role of a rider, who can form bonds with monsters. We recently got to speak with the developers of the game about its new art style, expanded multiplayer, and their favorite Monsties.