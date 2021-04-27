Free Miitopia Switch Demo Out Now, Carries Progress To Full Game

Nintendo has released a free demo for Miitopia, the upcoming Switch RPG featuring your Mii characters. The demo lets you sample the beginning of the game, and any progress you make in it will carry over to the full title when it launches this May.

Miitopia is a light-hearted, turn-based RPG in which you create a party of characters using Miis and travel about the land recovering faces that have been stolen by the Dark Lord (who you also create using one of your Miis). The Switch version is an enhanced port of the 3DS game, which released back in 2017, and features improved visuals, new customization options, and more.

A free demo for #Miitopia is available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download and begin your comedy-filled adventure to bring down the Dark Lord today! The demo even features save-data transfer with the full version!

Download the demo and pre-order now: https://t.co/Ms9CjCkjBc pic.twitter.com/KVXB5xg15Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021

Each party member you create in Miitopia can be assigned a different class, which range from traditional RPG staples like warrior and mage to sillier occupations like chef and pop star. Your characters can also form bonds with each other by hanging out together while at inns or embarking on outings, which in turn will unlock extra benefits during battle. This time around, you can also enlist and customize a horse.

Like the 3DS game, the Switch version of Miitopia is compatible with a range of Amiibo figures. Scanning one of these in the game will net you Game Tickets, which you can then use in the Arcade for a chance to earn rewards like gold. That, in turn, can be spent on Nintendo-themed costumes for your characters, including Link, Mario, and Isabelle outfits. You can see some of these costumes below.

Miitopia Nintendo outfits

Miitopia launches on Switch on May 21. The game is available for preorder now on the eShop and at various retailers. The digital version will require 3.1 GB of space.