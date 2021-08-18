New Rainbow Six Skin Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Dead By Daylight Update Best Hulu Originals

Free Manaphy For Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Available At Launch

Pick up the Pokemon remakes before February 21 and you can receive a free egg containing the Mythical Pokemon Manaphy via Mystery Gift.

By on

Comments

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Nintendo Switch on November 19, and The Pokemon Company has a special gift for early adopters. Everyone who purchases either version before February 21, 2022 can claim a free egg containing the Mythical Pokemon Manaphy in their game.

The egg will be distributed via the Mystery Gift function, which unlocks approximately two hours into the adventure, The Pokemon Company estimates. After you've claimed the egg, keep it in your party and it will eventually hatch into Manaphy after you've walked enough steps. You'll need to have an internet connection in order to claim the Manaphy egg, but a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required.

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokemon Unite New Pokemon and More | Pokemon Presents 8.18.21
  2. Pokemon Presents 8.18.21
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisui Region Trailer
  4. 12 Minutes and Psychonauts 2 | Xbox Game Pass Show
  5. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 with GameSpot Live Reactions
  6. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Launch Trailer
  7. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl - Official Announcement Trailer
  8. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Kazuma Kiryu Joins the Gang Gameplay Trailer
  9. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Official Hisui Region Gameplay Trailer
  10. Life is Strange: True Colors - First Official Gameplay Trailer
  11. Twelve Minutes Review
  12. QuakeCon 2021 Day Two | Deathloop Dev Panel, ESO Fun Run, And More

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Official Trailer #2

What's unique about Manaphy is that it can produce a different Pokemon. If you leave Manaphy and a Ditto together at the nursery in Solaceon Town, you'll be able to obtain a special egg that hatches into another rare Pokemon called Phione. Neither Manaphy nor Phione can be caught in the wild, making this the only way to obtain them.

Manaphy
Manaphy

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl versions for the DS. While the pair stay largely true to the original titles, they also introduce some new features, including trainer customization and Pokemon Hideaways. The latter are new areas in the Sinnoh Grand Underground where certain kinds of Pokemon can be found. You can learn more about the titles in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl preorder guide.

Those aren't the only Pokemon games on the way to Switch. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming to the console on January 28, and it has its own early purchase bonus. Players who pick up the game before May 9, 2022 will be able to claim a Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set for their trainer. As before, the freebie will be distributed via Mystery Gift, which unlocks roughly two hours into the quest. Additionally, The Pokemon Company has confirmed it will roll out Pokemon Home support for Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends in 2022.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)