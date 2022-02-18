Free Horizon Forbidden West Costumes Now Available in Sackboy: A Big Adventure

In celebration of the release of Horizon Forbidden West, two new costumes have been added to Sackboy: A Big Adventure for free.

Continuing the trend of Sackboy getting costumes based on the biggest PlayStation Studio's releases, two new costumes are available to download. There is an Aloy costume, featuring her default costume and her iconic bow. There is also a Sylens costume available for download as well.

Prepare for the hunt! Vex's minions won’t be able to hide when Sackboy gets on their trail wearing his new Aloy and Sylens Costumes.

Begin your own wild adventures by downloading these FREE Costumes based on #HorizonForbiddenWest from the PlayStation Store on February 18th. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1qd6b77uoQ — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) February 9, 2022

This marks the third set of free PlayStation franchise costumes added to Sackboy: A Big Adventure, with a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart set and a Returnal costume being released at the launch of those games. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available on PS4 and PS5, with a PC release possibly coming in May. Despite receiving a few free costume sets, Sackboy: A Big Adventure hasn't received any large DLC packs since its launch in 2020.

As for Horizon Forbidden West, the game is now available on both PS4 and PS5. In GameSpot's Horizon Forbidden West review critic Phil Hornsaw gave it an 8/10, writing, "Overall, though, Horizon Forbidden West does a lot more right than it does wrong. It might be jam-packed with stuff to see, do, know, and remember, but when its many systems come together, it can be a beautiful, exciting, and delightful open-world experience. The story that drives you through the frontier is often well-told and does well to center actual characters rather than audio logs, and while the map is littered with icons, it's much more often that they're fun, skillfully crafted diversions than random busywork to fill a checklist."